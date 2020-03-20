Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 183,496 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $31,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

