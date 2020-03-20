Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 774,383 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 774,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $4,725,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $23,853,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $11,361,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

