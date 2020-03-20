Marshall Wace LLP Buys 282,301 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.54% of MGIC Investment worth $26,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $7.35 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

