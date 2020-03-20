Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,992 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,799,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,368,000 after buying an additional 998,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 822,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

NYSE MRK opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.