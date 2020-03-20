Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3,034.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $34,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

