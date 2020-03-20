Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,067.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,732 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $168.24 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.47.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

