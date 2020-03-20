Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Planet Fitness worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 over the last ninety days. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLNT opened at $32.61 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

