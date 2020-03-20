Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,018 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Ryanair worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

RYAAY opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.