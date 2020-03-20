Marshall Wace LLP Has $30.57 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of Extra Space Storage worth $30,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $86.70 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,418.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,203,452 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

