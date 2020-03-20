Marshall Wace LLP Has $33.14 Million Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 149.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,282 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Chewy worth $33,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 300,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,766.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,225,000 shares of company stock worth $121,734,250.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.