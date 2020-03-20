Marshall Wace LLP Has $34.12 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 2,389.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $34,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPY. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of BPY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.47%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

