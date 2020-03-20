Marshall Wace LLP Has $35.11 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Copart worth $35,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 704,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

