Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 104,650 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $27,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 703,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,529.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,518,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,013,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,105,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,978,000 after acquiring an additional 224,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.79. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

