Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 1,025,662 Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,025,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.65% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NVST stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

