Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,938 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.66% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $28,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,398,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 1,218,642 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,268,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,519,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

