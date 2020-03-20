Marshall Wace LLP Sells 760,733 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 760,733 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.66% of Wendys worth $33,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 48.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $17,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

WEN stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

