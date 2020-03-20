Marshall Wace LLP Takes $21.37 Million Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 428,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,370,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.21% of Crowdstrike at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 90.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 424.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 965.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $41.74 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

