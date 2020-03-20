Marshall Wace LLP Takes $27.11 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,825,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.50% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

