Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 556,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,574,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of American International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

AIG stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

