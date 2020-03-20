Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,119 shares of company stock worth $4,919,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

