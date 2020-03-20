Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 40,949 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3,576.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of MarketAxess worth $15,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $316.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.33.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

