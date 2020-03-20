Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 570,597 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1,182.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 570,597 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.38% of HollyFrontier worth $31,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 128,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

