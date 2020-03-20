Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 610,360 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 610,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,361,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 188,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,766 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,470,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

