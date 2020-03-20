Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $30.29 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.20% of Diamondback Energy worth $30,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 430,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,232 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 63,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

