Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 325.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

