Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 354,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.29% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

