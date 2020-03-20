Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 346.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,080,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of HP worth $28,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in HP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in HP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 12.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

