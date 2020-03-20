Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 1,364,453 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2,037.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

