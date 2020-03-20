Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 59,040 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,040 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.39% of AptarGroup worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.40 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

