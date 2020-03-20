Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 118.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of IDEX worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after acquiring an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.70.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

