Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 27,568 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.22% of FMC worth $28,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 940.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC opened at $67.51 on Friday. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their price target on FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

