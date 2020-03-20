Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,215,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Chemed as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,008,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHE opened at $377.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $313.49 and a twelve month high of $513.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.