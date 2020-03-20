Masari (MSR) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Masari has a market capitalization of $103,196.56 and approximately $536.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Masari has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

