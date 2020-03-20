Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Masco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Masco has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Masco to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of MAS traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 5,956,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,203. Masco has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

