Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.62% of Masimo worth $51,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Masimo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,870. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $187.85. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.33.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

