Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 128,411 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.19% of Brookline Bancorp worth $41,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,700. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.99. 52,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $865.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.