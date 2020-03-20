Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 150,661 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,661 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.27% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $35,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 1,243,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,861,796. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.