Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 55,784 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.30% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $35,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,046. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $993.43 million, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on OPI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.