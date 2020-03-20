Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853,392 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.96% of Hanmi Financial worth $37,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,682,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 351,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 38,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 204,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.20. Hanmi Financial Corp has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

