Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.86% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $37,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,480 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $8,832,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $7,458,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 183,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 133,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 76,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

