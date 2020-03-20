Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.11% of Change Healthcare worth $43,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CHNG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

