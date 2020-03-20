Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.25% of DexCom worth $50,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after acquiring an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2,859.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $22,575,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.95.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total transaction of $326,576.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,326,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,619,109. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. 71,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,253. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

