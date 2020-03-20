Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,740 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.44% of Pra Group worth $40,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,983,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Pra Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,037,000 after buying an additional 90,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pra Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

PRAA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 31,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pra Group Inc has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

