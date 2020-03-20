Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 141,275 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,743 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,275 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.73% of TCF Financial worth $52,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,700,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

NYSE:TCF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.78. 85,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,568. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

