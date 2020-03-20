Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 302,518 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,518 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.11% of Nomad Foods worth $48,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 425.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 493,394 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117,096 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. 1,305,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,167. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

