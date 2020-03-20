Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 89,523 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,523 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.30% of Envista worth $61,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,202,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 739,175 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,813,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,805 shares during the period.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,137. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71. Envista Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

