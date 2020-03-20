Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.11% of Plexus worth $47,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,059,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Plexus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 14,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.