Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.97% of Stoneridge worth $47,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stoneridge by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,589 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 950,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRI. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. 21,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $392.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

