Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.35% of Domino’s Pizza worth $42,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

DPZ traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.31. 65,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

