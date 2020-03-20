Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $36.06 Million Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,808 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.35% of Mylan worth $36,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mylan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after purchasing an additional 996,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

MYL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 14,998,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,998. Mylan NV has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 509.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

